Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturer Co is the world’s largest dedicated integrated circuit foundry. As a foundry, the Company manufactures ICs for its customers based on their proprietary IC designs using its advanced production processes. TSMC’s goal is to establish itself as one of the world’s leading semiconductor companies by building upon the strengths that have made it the leading IC foundry in the world. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TSM. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.88.

Shares of TSM traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $108.59. 112,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,818,181. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.86 and its 200 day moving average is $117.34. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $97.62 and a 1-year high of $145.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.58% and a return on equity of 29.78%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 26,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16.8% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,253,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 196.2% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 41,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after buying an additional 27,689 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.0% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 828,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,521,000 after buying an additional 39,722 shares during the period.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

