Talon Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TLOFF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Talon Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TLOFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,100 shares, a drop of 35.2% from the February 28th total of 194,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,950,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Talon Metals in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Shares of TLOFF opened at $0.56 on Wednesday. Talon Metals has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.51.
Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties. It owns a 17.56% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-cobalt project located in Minnesota, the United States. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.
