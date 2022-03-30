Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
TNGX traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $7.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 481,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,187. Tango Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.86 and a 1 year high of $18.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.57.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tango Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tango Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.
Tango Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tango Therapeutics (TNGX)
- 3 ESG Friendly Stocks Poised for Green Returns
- Ford Insider Bets Big, Buys More Shares
- 3 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy for a Green Future
- Lululemon Impresses Wall Street, Get Ready To Buy
- 3 Beat Up Large Caps With Bullish Chart Patterns
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Tango Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tango Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.