Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

TNGX traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $7.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 481,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,187. Tango Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.86 and a 1 year high of $18.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.57.

Get Tango Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tango Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tango Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $904,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $364,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,279,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. 75.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tango Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tango Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tango Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.