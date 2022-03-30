Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Trading 3.6% Higher

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY – Get Rating) traded up 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.99 and last traded at $17.99. 1,310 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 125% from the average session volume of 583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taylor Wimpey from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Taylor Wimpey Plc operates as a residential developer. It engages in land acquisition, home and community design, urban regeneration and the development of supporting infrastructure. It operates through the United Kingdom and Housing Spain segments. The United Kingdom Housing segment builds houses in the UK, from one bedroom apartments to five bedroom houses.

