Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Plans Dividend of GBX 4.44

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 4.44 ($0.06) per share by the homebuilder on Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This is a boost from Taylor Wimpey’s previous dividend of $4.14. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON TW opened at GBX 136.10 ($1.78) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 145.12. The stock has a market cap of £4.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74. Taylor Wimpey has a fifty-two week low of GBX 125.52 ($1.64) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 195.46 ($2.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

In other news, insider Jennie Daly sold 53,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 146 ($1.91), for a total transaction of £77,946.48 ($102,104.38). Also, insider Chris Carney sold 11,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.87), for a total value of £16,387.80 ($21,466.86). Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,887 shares of company stock valued at $15,157,615.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 190 ($2.49) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.55) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.42) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.55) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 194.88 ($2.55).

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

