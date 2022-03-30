Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Plans Dividend of GBX 4.44

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 4.44 ($0.06) per share by the homebuilder on Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This is a boost from Taylor Wimpey’s previous dividend of $4.14. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON TW opened at GBX 136.10 ($1.78) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 145.12. The stock has a market cap of £4.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74. Taylor Wimpey has a fifty-two week low of GBX 125.52 ($1.64) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 195.46 ($2.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 1.05.
In other news, insider Jennie Daly sold 53,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 146 ($1.91), for a total transaction of £77,946.48 ($102,104.38). Also, insider Chris Carney sold 11,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.87), for a total value of £16,387.80 ($21,466.86). Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,887 shares of company stock valued at $15,157,615.
About Taylor Wimpey (Get Rating)
Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.
