TD Securities Increases Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target to C$230.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$210.00 to C$230.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CJT. CIBC upped their price target on Cargojet from C$217.00 to C$236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$311.00 to C$302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$275.00 to C$210.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$203.00 to C$199.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cargojet in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cargojet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$226.73.

Shares of Cargojet stock traded up C$5.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$190.07. The company had a trading volume of 61,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,511. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$172.76 and a 200 day moving average of C$178.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.93, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.04. Cargojet has a 52-week low of C$144.14 and a 52-week high of C$214.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.99.

Cargojet ( TSE:CJT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported C$2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.93 by C$0.74. The business had revenue of C$235.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$213.20 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Cargojet will post 7.2300004 EPS for the current year.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

