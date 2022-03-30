Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Teekay Tankers Ltd. is a Marshall Islands corporation recently formed by Teekay Corporation to provide international marine transportation of crude oil. Teekay Tankers Ltd. owns a fleet of nine double-hull Aframax-class oil tankers, which an affiliate of Teekay Corporation manages under a mix of spot-market trading and short- or medium-term fixed-rate time-charter contracts. In addition, Teekay Corporation will offer to Teekay Tankers Ltd. within eighteen months of the initial public offering the opportunity to purchase up to four Suezmax-class oil tankers. Teekay Tankers Ltd. intends to distribute on a quarterly basis all of its cash available for distribution, subject to any reserves established by its board of directors. “

NYSE TNK traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,304. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.20. Teekay Tankers has a twelve month low of $9.89 and a twelve month high of $15.99. The firm has a market cap of $449.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Teekay Tankers ( NYSE:TNK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.10. Teekay Tankers had a negative net margin of 44.69% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $160.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.21) earnings per share. Teekay Tankers’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teekay Tankers will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNK. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the third quarter worth $40,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the third quarter worth $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 48.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 32.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,997 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 457.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,331 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

