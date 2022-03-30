Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Given New €4.30 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €3.70 ($4.07) to €4.30 ($4.73) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays upgraded Telefónica from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telefónica from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Telefónica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.25.

NYSE:TEF opened at $4.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98. Telefónica has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $5.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.54. The stock has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.65.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Telefónica by 722.5% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 9,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8,258 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

