Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,300 shares, an increase of 80.3% from the February 28th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE TDF traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,750. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.91. Templeton Dragon Fund has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $24.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDF. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Templeton Dragon Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Templeton Dragon Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Templeton Dragon Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,000. Triton Wealth Management PLLC lifted its stake in Templeton Dragon Fund by 13.2% in the third quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 10,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Templeton Dragon Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. 49.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

