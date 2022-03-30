Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Shares Gap Up to $29.41

Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.41, but opened at $30.25. Tempur Sealy International shares last traded at $30.25, with a volume of 25 shares traded.

Several analysts have commented on TPX shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.98.

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 190.50% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.07%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,968,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,113,000 after purchasing an additional 83,098 shares during the last quarter. David J Yvars Group lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 5,851.9% during the 4th quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 9,074,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,074,000 after buying an additional 8,921,605 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,342,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,243,000 after buying an additional 2,100,141 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,122,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,551,000 after buying an additional 199,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,989,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,647,000 after buying an additional 404,561 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

