Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirty-six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $931.36.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSLA. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. New Street Research increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays set a $325.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Get Tesla alerts:

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $7.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,099.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,538,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,783,020. Tesla has a 52-week low of $546.98 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $893.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $949.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 224.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.04.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,389 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total transaction of $2,019,636.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,535 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total transaction of $1,297,673.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,421 shares of company stock worth $58,684,303 over the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 2.8% during the third quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in Tesla by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,009 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. increased its stake in Tesla by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 310 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in Tesla by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,081 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.