Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) and CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Financial Contrast

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) and Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for CVB Financial and Texas Capital Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CVB Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00 Texas Capital Bancshares 0 5 4 0 2.44

CVB Financial presently has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential downside of 4.37%. Texas Capital Bancshares has a consensus price target of $73.41, indicating a potential upside of 19.47%. Given Texas Capital Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Texas Capital Bancshares is more favorable than CVB Financial.

Profitability

This table compares CVB Financial and Texas Capital Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CVB Financial 45.41% 10.34% 1.36% Texas Capital Bancshares 25.02% 9.00% 0.69%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.7% of CVB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.3% of Texas Capital Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of CVB Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Texas Capital Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CVB Financial and Texas Capital Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CVB Financial $468.02 million 7.29 $212.52 million $1.57 15.32 Texas Capital Bancshares $1.01 billion 3.07 $253.94 million $4.59 13.39

Texas Capital Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than CVB Financial. Texas Capital Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CVB Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

CVB Financial has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Texas Capital Bancshares has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About CVB Financial (Get Rating)

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers. The company also provides commercial lending products comprising lines of credit and other working capital financing, accounts receivable lending, and letters of credit; agriculture loans to finance the operating needs of wholesale dairy farm operations, cattle feeders, livestock raisers, and farmers; lease financing services for municipal governments; commercial real estate and construction loans; and consumer financing products, including automobile leasing and financing, lines of credit, credit cards, home mortgages, and home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, it offers various specialized services, such as treasury management systems for monitoring cash flow, merchant card processing program, armored pick-up and delivery, payroll services, remote deposit capture, electronic funds transfers, wires and automated clearinghouse, and online account access. Further, the company provides trust services through its CitizensTrust Division, such as fiduciary services, mutual funds, annuities, 401(k) plans, and individual investment accounts. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 58 banking centers located in the Inland Empire, Los Angeles County, Orange County, San Diego County, Ventura County, Santa Barbara County, and the Central Valley area of California; and three trust offices located in Ontario, Newport Beach, and Pasadena, as well as two loan production offices in California's Central Valley and the Sacramento area. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Ontario, California.

About Texas Capital Bancshares (Get Rating)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as information, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration services; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial loans for general corporate purposes comprising financing working capital, internal growth, acquisitions, and business insurance premiums, as well as consumer loans; loans to exploration and production companies; mortgage finance loans; commercial real estate and residential homebuilder finance loans; first and second lien loans for the purpose of purchasing or constructing 1-4 family residential dwellings, as well as home equity revolving lines of credit and loans to purchase lots for future construction of 1-4 family residential dwellings; and real estate loans originated through a small business administration program, as well as equipment finance and leasing services, and letters of credit. In addition, it offers online and mobile banking, and debit and credit card services; escrow services; personal wealth management and trust services; and depositors American Airlines AAdvantage miles. It operates in Austin, Fort Worth, Dallas, Houston, and San Antonio metropolitan areas of Texas. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

