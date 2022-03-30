The Arena Group (NYSE:AREN) Issues Earnings Results

The Arena Group (NYSE:AREN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($1.54), Yahoo Finance reports.

Shares of NYSE AREN traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.43. 2,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,736. The Arena Group has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $10.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.60.

Separately, B. Riley raised their price objective on The Arena Group from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The Arena Group Holdings, Inc provides digital destinations that offer consumers with stories and news about the things, sports teams, personal finance, and lifestyle essentials. It is building a media ecosystem that brings together consumers, publishers, and advertisers in a strategy, which brings performance gains in traffic, engagement, and monetization.

