The Arena Group (NYSE:AREN) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.70

The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AREN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.70 and last traded at $9.70, with a volume of 17946 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

Separately, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of The Arena Group from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.60.

The Arena Group ( NYSE:AREN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($1.54).

The Arena Group Company Profile (NYSE:AREN)

The Arena Group Holdings, Inc provides digital destinations that offer consumers with stories and news about the things, sports teams, personal finance, and lifestyle essentials. It is building a media ecosystem that brings together consumers, publishers, and advertisers in a strategy, which brings performance gains in traffic, engagement, and monetization.

