The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (LON:BGFD) Insider Acquires £5,028 in Stock

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (LON:BGFD – Get Rating) insider Simon Davis purchased 600 shares of The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 838 ($10.98) per share, for a total transaction of £5,028 ($6,586.32).

Simon Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 20th, Simon Davis purchased 563 shares of The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 881 ($11.54) per share, for a total transaction of £4,960.03 ($6,497.29).

Shares of BGFD stock opened at GBX 856 ($11.21) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £807.45 million and a PE ratio of 4.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 828.85. The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 756 ($9.90) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,120 ($14.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.88, a quick ratio of 18.78 and a current ratio of 18.78.

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

