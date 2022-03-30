The Central and Eastern Europe Fund (NYSE:CEE) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $17.10

Shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.10 and traded as low as $9.81. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund shares last traded at $10.48, with a volume of 125,002 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.85.

Get The Central and Eastern Europe Fund alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,339 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,607 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $432,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $400,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 23,498 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.35% of the company’s stock.

The Central & Eastern Europe Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment trust. It engages in the provision of long-term capital appreciation through investment in equity or equity-linked securities of issuers domiciled in Central Europe, Russia and Turkey. The company was founded on March 6, 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Central and Eastern Europe Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.