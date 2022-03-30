The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Close Asset Management Ltd

Close Asset Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,978 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $10,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 269,857,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,159,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764,718 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,408,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,415,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675,878 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,747,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484,005 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,123,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,799,000 after purchasing an additional 697,833 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 120.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 23,263,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,443,000 after purchasing an additional 12,694,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.99. The stock had a trading volume of 132,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,087,046. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.81. The company has a market capitalization of $268.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.66. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $63.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.88%.

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 23,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,387,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $6,957,236.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 476,446 shares of company stock worth $29,168,888. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.25.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

