The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund (NYSE:GCV) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.07

Shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.07 and traded as high as $6.39. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund shares last traded at $6.30, with a volume of 12,682 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.62%.

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total value of $32,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SFI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $596,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,075,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 76,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 11.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Company Profile (NYSE:GCV)

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

