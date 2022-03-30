The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €20.00 Price Target for Uniper (ETR:UN01)

Uniper (ETR:UN01 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €20.00 ($21.98) target price by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 20.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on UN01. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($43.96) target price on Uniper in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.50 ($39.01) price objective on Uniper in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group set a €39.00 ($42.86) price objective on Uniper in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €39.30 ($43.19) target price on Uniper in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €23.00 ($25.27) target price on Uniper in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €34.26 ($37.65).

Get Uniper alerts:

Uniper stock opened at €25.10 ($27.58) on Wednesday. Uniper has a fifty-two week low of €16.05 ($17.64) and a fifty-two week high of €42.45 ($46.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.22, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €31.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of €36.21.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Uniper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.