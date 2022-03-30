The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates CHF 465 Price Target for Rogers (VTX:ROG)

Rogers (VTX:ROG – Get Rating) received a CHF 465 price objective from stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ROG has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 370 price objective on Rogers in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 365 price objective on Rogers in a report on Monday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 420 price target on Rogers in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 425 price target on Rogers in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 345 price target on Rogers in a report on Friday, February 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rogers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of CHF 391.82.

Rogers has a twelve month low of CHF 214.30 and a twelve month high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

