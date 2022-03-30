The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) EVP Hector A. Padilla Sells 504 Shares

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $317.71 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $298.40 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The stock has a market cap of $328.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $338.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $362.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 48.97%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HD shares. Edward Jones upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Home Depot from $455.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.83.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Home Depot by 1.6% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 0.3% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 9,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,043,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 732 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Home Depot by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,518 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

