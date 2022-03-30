The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Position Lessened by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,233 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $342.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.83.

Shares of HD stock opened at $317.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $338.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $362.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $298.40 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The company has a market capitalization of $328.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.97%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

