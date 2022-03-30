The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGLGet Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported ($3.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($3.32), Fidelity Earnings reports. The LGL Group had a net margin of 111.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LGL opened at $10.71 on Wednesday. The LGL Group has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $14.49. The company has a market cap of $56.87 million, a PE ratio of 1.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.72.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The LGL Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The LGL Group stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGLGet Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.38% of the company’s stock.

LGL Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design and marketing of industrial and commercial products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers highly-engineered and highly-reliability frequency and spectrum control products.

