The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Receives $21.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.75.

Several research firms have weighed in on PNTG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The Pennant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNTG. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in The Pennant Group by 270.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in The Pennant Group by 10.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNTG opened at $18.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $519.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.75 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Pennant Group has a 12 month low of $11.38 and a 12 month high of $47.81.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.09). The Pennant Group had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $111.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Pennant Group will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

