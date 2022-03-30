The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,305 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 6,356 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for about 0.6% of Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $20,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in Walt Disney by 384.8% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $142.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $128.38 and a twelve month high of $191.67. The company has a market capitalization of $259.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.75, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 price objective on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.72.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,436 shares of company stock worth $5,917,168. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

