The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEIGF) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $23.16

Shares of The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEIGF – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.16 and traded as low as $23.03. The Weir Group shares last traded at $23.03, with a volume of 9,405 shares traded.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.16.
The Weir Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WEIGF)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Weir Group (WEIGF)
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
- Dave & Buster’s Recovery Hits A Snag
- Institutions Bet Big On The Lovesac Company, It’s Not To Late To Get In Too
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Rising from the Ashes
- Can UnitedHealth Group Stock be an Inflation Hedge?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.