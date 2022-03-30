Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lowered its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 3.7% of Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $17,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,475,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $865,712,000 after acquiring an additional 755,745 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $311,726,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,861,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,634,850,000 after acquiring an additional 445,902 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,673,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $186,145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total transaction of $845,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $594.81. The company had a trading volume of 12,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,048. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $563.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $598.39. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $438.72 and a twelve month high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $1.32. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 6.17%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $718.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $645.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

