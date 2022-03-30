TheStreet Upgrades Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) to “B-“

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

RUTH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.20.

RUTH opened at $22.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 1-year low of $16.45 and a 1-year high of $28.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.37. The firm has a market cap of $764.95 million, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.15.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group ( NASDAQ:RUTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $126.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,131,768 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $102,122,000 after acquiring an additional 122,427 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,823 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 11,527 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 78,816 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,827,000. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

