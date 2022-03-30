TheStreet Upgrades Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) to “B-“

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
RUTH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.20.
RUTH opened at $22.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 1-year low of $16.45 and a 1-year high of $28.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.37. The firm has a market cap of $764.95 million, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.15.
In related news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,131,768 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $102,122,000 after acquiring an additional 122,427 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,823 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 11,527 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 78,816 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,827,000. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.
Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.
