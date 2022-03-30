Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,465 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,886 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Thor Industries worth $8,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Thor Industries by 133.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Thor Industries by 1,425.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Thor Industries by 295.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 340 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Thor Industries by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Thor Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein purchased 10,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $98.54 per share, with a total value of $985,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew E. Graves purchased 2,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $104.74 per share, for a total transaction of $209,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

THO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Thor Industries from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Thor Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial cut Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.67.

Shares of NYSE:THO opened at $87.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.68. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.26 and a 1 year high of $149.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.77.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $1.40. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 17.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Thor Industries declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 21st that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.40%.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

