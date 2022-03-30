Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.500-$0.520 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.32 billion-$1.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.30 billion.Thoughtworks also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.110-$0.120 EPS.

Thoughtworks stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. Thoughtworks has a twelve month low of $17.79 and a twelve month high of $34.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.25.

Get Thoughtworks alerts:

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $286.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.61 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thoughtworks will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Thoughtworks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Sunday, January 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Thoughtworks currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.83.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Thoughtworks stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 22,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000. 15.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thoughtworks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Thoughtworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thoughtworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.