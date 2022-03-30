Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Short Interest Update

Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,030,000 shares, a drop of 25.9% from the February 28th total of 5,440,000 shares. Currently, 9.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 380,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.6 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TVTY shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tivity Health in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Get Tivity Health alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,153,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,140,000 after purchasing an additional 215,538 shares during the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in Tivity Health by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 3,658,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,726,000 after acquiring an additional 41,608 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Tivity Health by 336.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,503,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700,648 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Tivity Health by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,482,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,756 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tivity Health by 8.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,103,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,453,000 after acquiring an additional 89,833 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TVTY opened at $30.50 on Wednesday. Tivity Health has a one year low of $21.25 and a one year high of $31.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.27.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). Tivity Health had a return on equity of 99.51% and a net margin of 21.80%. The firm had revenue of $126.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tivity Health will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Tivity Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products and solutions in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.