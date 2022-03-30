Toews Corp ADV Makes New $14.55 Million Investment in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 231,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,553,000. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Toews Corp ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Toews Corp ADV owned 0.07% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,347,000. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 11,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 87,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,165 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 34,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,380,000.

NYSEARCA SCHP traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3,728,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,037,748. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52-week low of $59.94 and a 52-week high of $64.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.27.

