Toews Corp ADV Sells 228,450 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Toews Corp ADV lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 475,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228,450 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 6.5% of Toews Corp ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Toews Corp ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $40,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000.

BND stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $79.48. 7,071,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,708,455. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.28 and its 200-day moving average is $83.76. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $78.61 and a 12 month high of $87.07.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.129 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

