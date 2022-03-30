TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TOMI Environmental Solutions had a negative return on equity of 44.12% and a negative net margin of 60.44%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS.

TOMZ stock opened at $0.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.01. The firm has a market cap of $18.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of -0.38. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $4.69.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TOMI Environmental Solutions stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Rating) by 216.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,846 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of TOMI Environmental Solutions worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 8.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on TOMI Environmental Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock.

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc, a bacteria decontamination and infectious disease control company, provides environmental solutions for indoor surface decontamination in the United States and internationally. Its products and services include SteraMist Surface Unit, a fully portable, handheld, point and spray disinfection/decontamination system intended to provide quick turnover of any affected space; SteraMist Environment System, a transportable, remotely controlled system that provides complete room disinfection/decontamination of a sealed space up to 103.8 m3; and The SteraMist Hospital Disinfection Cart, a solution to aid its hospital-healthcare customers in providing the quality of care and safety to their patients by disinfecting patient and operating rooms, pharmacies, ambulances, and emergency environments in a hospital or healthcare facility.

