Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,163,300 shares, an increase of 94.2% from the February 28th total of 599,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.4 days.
Shares of Torex Gold Resources stock opened at $12.81 on Wednesday. Torex Gold Resources has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $15.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.18.
TORXF has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.25.
Torex Gold Resources, Inc is a Canadian based resource company, which engages in the exploration and development of precious metal resources with a focus on gold. It holds interest in Morelos gold project. The company was founded on November 13, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
