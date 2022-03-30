Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.
TSEM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Tower Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Tower Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.
Shares of Tower Semiconductor stock opened at $48.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.66. Tower Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $49.09. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 1.19.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tower Semiconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.
