Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

TSEM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Tower Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Tower Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of Tower Semiconductor stock opened at $48.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.66. Tower Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $49.09. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 1.19.

Tower Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:TSEM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $412.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.13 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

