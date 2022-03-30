Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 41,233 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,181% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,220 call options.

NYSE:OVV opened at $53.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.30. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of $21.07 and a 1-year high of $55.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.52 and a beta of 3.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -35.24%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Capital One Financial raised Ovintiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ovintiv from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Ovintiv from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.45.

In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $105,798.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. JB Investments Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 7,458,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,366,000 after purchasing an additional 625,214 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ovintiv by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,718,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000,000 after buying an additional 157,323 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 9,931.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,939,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,756,000 after buying an additional 3,900,089 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 125.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,958,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,165 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,831,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,058,000 after acquiring an additional 621,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

