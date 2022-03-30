TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $911.44 Million

Analysts forecast that TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) will announce $911.44 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for TransUnion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $905.49 million to $915.63 million. TransUnion posted sales of $745.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TransUnion will report full year sales of $3.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.74 billion to $3.81 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.05 billion to $4.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover TransUnion.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $789.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.79 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 44.73%. TransUnion’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on TRU. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of TransUnion from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of TransUnion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.31.

In other TransUnion news, Director Suzanne Patricia Clark purchased 277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $90.35 per share, with a total value of $25,026.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 2,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $260,208.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRU. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,523,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in TransUnion by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 70,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,301,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,910,000. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in TransUnion by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in TransUnion by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 442,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,491,000 after buying an additional 7,594 shares in the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TRU traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.29. The company had a trading volume of 6,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,502. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.97. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $83.47 and a twelve month high of $125.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.29%.

TransUnion Company Profile (Get Rating)

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TransUnion (TRU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.