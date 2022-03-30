TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 (NASDAQ:TANNZ) to Issue $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 (NASDAQ:TANNZ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st.

NASDAQ TANNZ opened at $25.89 on Wednesday. TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 has a one year low of $25.12 and a one year high of $26.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.68.

