TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 (NASDAQ:TANNZ) to Issue $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 (NASDAQ:TANNZ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st.
NASDAQ TANNZ opened at $25.89 on Wednesday. TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 has a one year low of $25.12 and a one year high of $26.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.68.
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 (TANNZ)
- 3 Beat Up Large Caps With Bullish Chart Patterns
- Ralph Lauren Stock Has Made its Line in the Sand
- Big Five Sporting Goods Stock is a Big Bargain Here
- Solo Brands Is So Low It’s Almost Time To Buy It
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.