Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $20.00. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 126.13% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

TCDA opened at $7.96 on Wednesday. Tricida has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $10.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.82, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a current ratio of 5.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.47.

Tricida ( NASDAQ:TCDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.24). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tricida will post -3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCDA. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Tricida in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tricida by 36.6% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 17,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Tricida by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 10,733 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tricida in the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Tricida by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 17,383 shares during the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tricida, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of its product, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded by Gerrit Klaerner and Craig Jon Hawker in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

