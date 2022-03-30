Tricon Residential Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share (TSE:TCN)

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tricon Residential in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Tricon Residential’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TCN. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$20.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tricon Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.27.

TCN opened at C$20.53 on Tuesday. Tricon Residential has a fifty-two week low of C$12.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$19.33 and a 200 day moving average of C$18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.36, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.43. The company had revenue of C$155.54 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.074 per share. This is a positive change from Tricon Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.89%.

In other Tricon Residential news, Director John Michael Arthur Knowlton sold 14,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.61, for a total value of C$230,299.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$218,485.40.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

