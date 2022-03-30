Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Price Target Cut to $77.00

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TRMB. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.17.

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $73.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.92, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.58. Trimble has a 1-year low of $62.32 and a 1-year high of $96.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.69.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $926.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.75 million. Trimble had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 15.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Analysts expect that Trimble will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trimble news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 2,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $175,506.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra Macquillan sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $697,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,672 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Trimble by 2.2% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Trimble by 2.4% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,388 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

