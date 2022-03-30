Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Price Target Cut to C$50.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at CIBC from C$61.00 to C$50.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 48.28% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$51.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$57.56.

Trisura Group stock opened at C$33.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60. Trisura Group has a 12-month low of C$27.07 and a 12-month high of C$49.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$37.03. The firm has a market cap of C$1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.63.

Trisura Group ( TSE:TSU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$106.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$102.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Trisura Group will post 2.1900001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

