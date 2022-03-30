TrueDeck Trading Up 129.2% Over Last Week (TDP)

TrueDeck (TDP) traded 87.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 30th. Over the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded up 129.2% against the U.S. dollar. One TrueDeck coin can currently be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. TrueDeck has a market cap of $127,054.30 and $20,608.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last day.



TrueDeck Profile

TrueDeck is a coin. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 coins. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TrueDeck is medium.com/@truedeck . TrueDeck’s official website is truedeck.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

TrueDeck Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueDeck should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueDeck using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

