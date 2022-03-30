Truist Financial Downgrades SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) to Hold

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $85.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $87.00. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.29% from the company’s previous close. Truist Financial also issued estimates for SL Green Realty’s FY2022 earnings at $6.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.16 EPS.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $79.36 to $84.51 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $69.05 to $74.20 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet cut shares of SL Green Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $83.48 to $87.60 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $83.48 to $85.54 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.46.
NYSE SLG opened at $83.92 on Monday. SL Green Realty has a twelve month low of $66.50 and a twelve month high of $85.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.62.
In other SL Green Realty news, Director Edwin T. Burton III sold 3,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $282,946.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 3,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total transaction of $275,223.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 5.6% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 6.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,724,000 after buying an additional 6,367 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 12.3% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the third quarter valued at about $539,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 50.8% in the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 29,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,990 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SL Green Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)
SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.
