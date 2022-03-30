Truist Financial Downgrades SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) to Hold

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $85.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $87.00. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.29% from the company’s previous close. Truist Financial also issued estimates for SL Green Realty’s FY2022 earnings at $6.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.16 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $79.36 to $84.51 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $69.05 to $74.20 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet cut shares of SL Green Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $83.48 to $87.60 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $83.48 to $85.54 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.46.

NYSE SLG opened at $83.92 on Monday. SL Green Realty has a twelve month low of $66.50 and a twelve month high of $85.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.62.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.59). SL Green Realty had a net margin of 53.29% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $150.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that SL Green Realty will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Edwin T. Burton III sold 3,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $282,946.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 3,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total transaction of $275,223.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 5.6% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 6.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,724,000 after buying an additional 6,367 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 12.3% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the third quarter valued at about $539,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 50.8% in the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 29,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,990 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

