TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TRxADE HEALTH had a negative net margin of 53.76% and a negative return on equity of 45.24%.

Shares of MEDS stock opened at $2.62 on Wednesday. TRxADE HEALTH has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $10.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.10.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TRxADE HEALTH during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of TRxADE HEALTH during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TRxADE HEALTH during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of TRxADE HEALTH during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TRxADE HEALTH by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 21,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MEDS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TRxADE HEALTH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of TRxADE HEALTH from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc operates as a health services IT company in the United States. The company focuses on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience by optimizing drug procurement, prescription journey, and patient engagement. It operates the TRxADE drug procurement marketplace, which fosters price transparency and serves approximately 11,800 members; and offers patient centric telehealth services under the Bonum Health brand name.

