TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX) CFO Purchases $51,000.00 in Stock

TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Rating) CFO Brian M. Silver purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:TCRX opened at $3.02 on Wednesday. TScan Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $14.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.97.

Get TScan Therapeutics alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TScan Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in TScan Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $450,000. Deer Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in TScan Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $5,605,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in TScan Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 53,417 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in TScan Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TCRX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TScan Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TScan Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

TScan Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of T cell receptor-engineered T cell, or TCR-T, therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing TSC-100 and TSC-101 for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual leukemia and prevent relapse after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and TSC-200, TSC-201, TSC-202, and TSC-203 for the treatment of solid tumors.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TScan Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TScan Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.