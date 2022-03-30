TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Short Interest Up 40.1% in March

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,300 shares, an increase of 40.1% from the February 28th total of 35,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 120,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TUIFY opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. TUI has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $3.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.61 and a 200-day moving average of $1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that TUI will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TUIFY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TUI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Peel Hunt started coverage on TUI in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on TUI from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 200 ($2.62) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TUI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.25.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, TUI Suneo, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners.

