Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) Upgraded to Buy by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWLF – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have $80.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.00.
Tullow Oil stock opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. Tullow Oil has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.67.
Tullow Oil Plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures. The company was founded by Aidan Joseph Heavey in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tullow Oil (TUWLF)
- Solo Brands Is So Low It’s Almost Time To Buy It
- Big Five Sporting Goods Stock is a Big Bargain Here
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
- Dave & Buster’s Recovery Hits A Snag
- Institutions Bet Big On The Lovesac Company, It’s Not To Late To Get In Too
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.