Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) Upgraded to Buy by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWLF – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have $80.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.00.

Tullow Oil stock opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. Tullow Oil has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.67.

Tullow Oil Plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures. The company was founded by Aidan Joseph Heavey in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

