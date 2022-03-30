Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Trading Up 5.4%

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.86 and last traded at $19.78. Approximately 22,259 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 852,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.76.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TUP shares. StockNews.com cut Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Tupperware Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $907.88 million, a P/E ratio of 58.47 and a beta of 2.65.

Tupperware Brands ( NYSE:TUP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.14). Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 102.22% and a net margin of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $394.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Madeline Otero sold 10,500 shares of Tupperware Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $201,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUP. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Tupperware Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 67.5% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 31.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

About Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP)

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.