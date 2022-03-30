Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Trading Up 5.4%

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.86 and last traded at $19.78. Approximately 22,259 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 852,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.76.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on TUP shares. StockNews.com cut Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Tupperware Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $907.88 million, a P/E ratio of 58.47 and a beta of 2.65.
In related news, CAO Madeline Otero sold 10,500 shares of Tupperware Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $201,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUP. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Tupperware Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 67.5% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 31.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.
About Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP)
Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.
